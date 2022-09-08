Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.17. 1,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $557.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

