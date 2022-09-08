NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.41. 1,120,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

