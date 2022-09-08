Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 1.77% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
NTIP stock remained flat at $2.22 on Thursday. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,858. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.27.
Network-1 Technologies Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
