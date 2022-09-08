New BitShares Hits Market Cap of $11.14 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $411,183.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

