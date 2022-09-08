New BitShares (NBS) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About New BitShares

New BitShares is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

