NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.45

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

