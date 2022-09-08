Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $95,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC opened at $487.78 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.