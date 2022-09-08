Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,291. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.