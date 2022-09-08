Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.09. Novonix shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 1,186 shares trading hands.

Novonix Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Novonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Stories

