Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 85,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 176,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

