Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 76.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

