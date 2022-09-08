Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) versus Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Critical Comparison

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 0.32% 4.38% 2.86% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $304.98 million 0.62 $11.11 million $0.12 220.00 Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.14 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.07

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil-Dri Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, Varium, Neoprime, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled materials that absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product and sports turf material users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

