Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,542. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

