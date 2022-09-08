ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 12,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,344. The company has a market cap of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ON24 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.