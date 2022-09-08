OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Financial Analysis

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -26.52% -29.93% -12.33% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.66 -$198.66 million ($0.50) -2.18 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $1.59, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Clikia beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

