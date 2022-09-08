Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 14,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,609. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $259,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

