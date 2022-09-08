Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 3,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.66. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $321,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

