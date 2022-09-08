Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.49% of Option Care Health worth $76,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Option Care Health by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 100,907 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,003,846 shares of company stock worth $363,231,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

