Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 905.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up about 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.71. 3,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,361. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

