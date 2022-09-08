OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.03

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.03 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 1843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

