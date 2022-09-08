P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 299,997 ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 18.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 237,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCOB remained flat at $9.90 on Thursday. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,545. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

