P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 529,918 Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 529,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTF. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

