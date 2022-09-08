P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.49% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 609,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 460,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,310. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

