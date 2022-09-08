P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $19.46 Million in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,000. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 0.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,085,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,594,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCXA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 105,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,544. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

