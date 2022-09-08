P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $63,489,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Horizon Stock Performance
NYSE:FHN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 48,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,280. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
