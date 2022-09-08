P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 1.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.34% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,513.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded up $18.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $834.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,066. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $760.80 and its 200-day moving average is $704.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

