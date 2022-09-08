P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trims Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,002 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.60% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 44,339 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,356,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Athena Acquisition Price Performance

FTAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,357. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.