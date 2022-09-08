PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 667,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $37,413.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,010,317.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 866.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.