Parachute Price Reaches $0.0006 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $500,834.20 and $54,123.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

