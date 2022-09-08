Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.54. 8,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,812. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.35.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.