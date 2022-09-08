Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.