Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,436. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $303.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

