Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $233.43. 19,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,192. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.