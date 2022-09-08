Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $6.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.38. 270,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,109,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

