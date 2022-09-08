Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.06. 9,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

