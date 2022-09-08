Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NKE traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

