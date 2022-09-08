PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Up 9.2%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

PASSUR Aerospace Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

