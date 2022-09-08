Peanut 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338,338.00 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $123,698.43 and $338,338.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

