Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.