Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 3.31.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

