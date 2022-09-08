Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

