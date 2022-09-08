Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 238,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

