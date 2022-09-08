Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

