Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 139,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 347,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.7% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

