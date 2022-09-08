Pendle Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $357,213.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,508.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.45 or 0.05227906 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00869350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
