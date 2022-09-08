PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 3rd

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

