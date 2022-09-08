Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 282,617 shares.The stock last traded at $110.22 and had previously closed at $113.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

