Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030524 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00088657 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042627 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.Telegram | DiscordDocumentation”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.