Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

