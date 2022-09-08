Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Articles
