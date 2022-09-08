Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 377,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

